A Japanese artist is bringing flowers and leaves back to life by transforming them into stunning figurines and wall decorations.

A Japanese artist is bringing flowers and leaves back to life by transforming them into stunning figurines and wall decorations.

This artist’s incredible leaf origami will catapult you into full spring mode

Twitter user @kusabanaasobi creates delicate leaf origami by moulding dandelions, poppies, camellia plants and ginkgo leaves into adorable ballerinas, frogs and pandas.

This bird was made using an azalea “red bird” flower. 目は時間が経つとだんだんと黒くなってきます。

指も染まります… pic.twitter.com/RL2FeM7ggv — inori (@kusabanaasobi) April 18, 2018 The artist, who lives near Tokyo, takes only 10 to 20 minutes to create each dainty artwork and generously films the process for our viewing pleasure.

This girl in a red kimono, made from the petals of a camellia flower, has been viewed more than 275,000 times. 落ち椿で赤い着物の女の子を作ります🌺

花二つ、蕾一つ、葉一枚、茎少しでできています。

道具は使いません。

椿の花の雄しべを切るときに葉っぱのギザギザを使っているのは爪で切ると爪が黒くなるからです💧

とても可愛くてお気に入りの遊びです🍀🍀 pic.twitter.com/uJPM3mgL4g — inori (@kusabanaasobi) November 27, 2017 The 49-year-old told the Press Association: “I live in an ordinary residential area – it is not a place where nature is particularly rich.

“The basic leaf origami is made by hand only, without using tools.” Look! At! This! Dandelion! Ballerina! Ready for the Bolshoi.

タンポポの綿毛のドライフラワーでパンダを作りました。

耳、目の周り、鼻、手脚はビオラのドライフラワーを貼りました。

手に持っているのもビオラのドライフラワーです。 pic.twitter.com/kwmDdBlqIB — inori (@kusabanaasobi) March 19, 2018 This armadillo, made out of field horsetail, is creepin’ up on ya.

つくしでアルマジロを作りました。

つくしの六角形がアルマジロの鎧に見えたのですが、アルマジロに見えるかどうかは微妙です。 pic.twitter.com/4riqNmQgZC — inori (@kusabanaasobi) March 17, 2018 The results are incredible – clearly, these creations are a world away from the good old daisy chain.

Here are a couple of monks made out of cherry tree leaves. 桜の実と葉で僧侶を作りました。



以前から桜の幹を見ると僧侶の黒衣を連想していました。

また、桜を愛した西行の桜を詠んだ歌がとても好きなので、この僧侶は西行さんと勝手に思っています。

我が家のソメイヨシノにまだ花が残っていたのでチョウも作りました。

小僧さんもいます。 pic.twitter.com/kd3mpUrxce — inori (@kusabanaasobi) April 15, 2018 Take a look at this wildly impressive lion, made with a butterbur leaf.

モミジバイチゴの葉でウサギと蕗の葉でライオンを作ります。 pic.twitter.com/xLZhrSg7PN — inori (@kusabanaasobi) March 14, 2018 How cute! Definitely one to try at home. More works can be found here.

Press Association