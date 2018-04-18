This artist’s incredible leaf origami will catapult you into full spring mode
The level of creativity is unbeleafable.
A Japanese artist is bringing flowers and leaves back to life by transforming them into stunning figurines and wall decorations.
Twitter user @kusabanaasobi creates delicate leaf origami by moulding dandelions, poppies, camellia plants and ginkgo leaves into adorable ballerinas, frogs and pandas.
This bird was made using an azalea “red bird” flower.
目は時間が経つとだんだんと黒くなってきます。— inori (@kusabanaasobi) April 18, 2018
指も染まります… pic.twitter.com/RL2FeM7ggv
The artist, who lives near Tokyo, takes only 10 to 20 minutes to create each dainty artwork and generously films the process for our viewing pleasure.
This girl in a red kimono, made from the petals of a camellia flower, has been viewed more than 275,000 times.
落ち椿で赤い着物の女の子を作ります🌺— inori (@kusabanaasobi) November 27, 2017
花二つ、蕾一つ、葉一枚、茎少しでできています。
道具は使いません。
椿の花の雄しべを切るときに葉っぱのギザギザを使っているのは爪で切ると爪が黒くなるからです💧
とても可愛くてお気に入りの遊びです🍀🍀 pic.twitter.com/uJPM3mgL4g
The 49-year-old told the Press Association: “I live in an ordinary residential area – it is not a place where nature is particularly rich.
“The basic leaf origami is made by hand only, without using tools.”
Look! At! This! Dandelion! Ballerina! Ready for the Bolshoi.
踊るタンポポちゃんです。— inori (@kusabanaasobi) April 17, 2018
2年前に考えたナガミヒナゲシ とタンポポで作る操り人形『花シェンコさん』を改良しました。
私は気に入っているのですが、息子たちは若干白い目…💧
よく動いて楽しいのですが…🍀 pic.twitter.com/5dT6Y4XFKI
Wait for it…
アジサイの葉のカエル🐸です。— inori (@kusabanaasobi) April 5, 2018
先日の『ナガミヒナゲシのスタンプ』にたくさんのいいね、リツイートありがとうございました🍀
アジサイの葉のカエルは花後の剪定の時など葉がたくさん刈られる時に作られたらいいかと思います🍃 pic.twitter.com/zrghrmdZaT
OK, the panda takes the biscuit. These ones were made using dandelion seed fluff.
タンポポの綿毛のドライフラワーでパンダを作りました。— inori (@kusabanaasobi) March 19, 2018
耳、目の周り、鼻、手脚はビオラのドライフラワーを貼りました。
手に持っているのもビオラのドライフラワーです。 pic.twitter.com/kwmDdBlqIB
This armadillo, made out of field horsetail, is creepin’ up on ya.
つくしでアルマジロを作りました。— inori (@kusabanaasobi) March 17, 2018
つくしの六角形がアルマジロの鎧に見えたのですが、アルマジロに見えるかどうかは微妙です。 pic.twitter.com/4riqNmQgZC
The results are incredible – clearly, these creations are a world away from the good old daisy chain.
Here are a couple of monks made out of cherry tree leaves.
桜の実と葉で僧侶を作りました。— inori (@kusabanaasobi) April 15, 2018
以前から桜の幹を見ると僧侶の黒衣を連想していました。
また、桜を愛した西行の桜を詠んだ歌がとても好きなので、この僧侶は西行さんと勝手に思っています。
我が家のソメイヨシノにまだ花が残っていたのでチョウも作りました。
小僧さんもいます。 pic.twitter.com/kd3mpUrxce
Take a look at this wildly impressive lion, made with a butterbur leaf.
モミジバイチゴの葉でウサギと蕗の葉でライオンを作ります。 pic.twitter.com/xLZhrSg7PN— inori (@kusabanaasobi) March 14, 2018
How cute! Definitely one to try at home. More works can be found here.
