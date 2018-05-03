Most people don’t really give a second thought to their used drink cans as they tip them into the bin.

This artist turns drink cans into the most satisfying handmade sculptures

But artist Noah Deledda has found a wonderfully creative way to turn the disposable items into beautiful sculptures.

The most impressive part about Deledda’s work is the fact that he creates the precise patterns not with elaborate tools, but with his thumbs. “The technique was discovered by accident after finishing a drink while on a road trip in 2005,” the 39-year-old artist told the Press Association.

“I had crushed the can slightly and began to play with it, noticing that creasing and denting could create interesting shapes.” His videos posted to YouTube show the satisfying process of the artist polishing the cans down to a blank canvas, and pressing into the metal to create the geometric patterns.

Although Deledda considered himself a painter at the time of his discovery, he continued to experiment over the years with the technique. “I decided to focus on crushing empty aluminium cans as a way to create sculptures in 2014,” he said. “Every new design I discover is my favourite, until the next one is discovered of course.”

Deledda has exhibited his work throughout North America and in Switzerland. More of his work can be found here, and on his Instagram page @noahdeledda.

Press Association