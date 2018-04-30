This artist creates tiny and adorable animal paintings on pebbles

Some artists use unusual canvases for their work, and Akie Nakata is among them, painting adorable and intricate animals onto pebbles.

Nakata, a self-taught artist from Japan, began working as a stone artist in 2011, but said she has collected stones and rocks since she was a child.

“The stones I decide to paint on are not arbitrary, but my significant opposites with whom I have established a connection, who inspire me to work with them.” Palm size frog painted on natural shape stone.He is smiling! The size: 50x40x25mm 手のひらサイズのカエルくん、完成しました。ほほ笑んでるみたいです☆ サイズ: 50x40x25mm #akie #art #fineart #rockpainting #stonepainting #rockart #stoneart #painting #drawing #frog #wildlife #カエル A post shared by Stone Artist Akie (@akie_2525) on Apr 14, 2017 at 7:38am PDT Nakata said: “Stones may fall outside our usual definition of living organisms, but when I think of the long time it takes for a stone to change from a huge boulder in the mountains to the size and shape it has, as rests in my palm, I feel the history of the earth that the stone has silently witnessed over the millennia, and I feel the story inside it.”

“We all stand on the same earth, and we come from the same earth.”

