This artist creates tiny and adorable animal paintings on pebbles
Self-taught artist Akie Nakata paints incredibly realistic animals onto stones and pebbles.
Some artists use unusual canvases for their work, and Akie Nakata is among them, painting adorable and intricate animals onto pebbles.
Nakata, a self-taught artist from Japan, began working as a stone artist in 2011, but said she has collected stones and rocks since she was a child.
She uses acrylic paints on the stones, and leaves the original shape untouched, neither grinding them nor smoothing them to fit her work.
Nakata said: “When I find a stone, I feel that stone, too, has found me. Stones have their own intentions, and I consider my encounters with them as cues they give me it’s OK to go ahead and paint what I see on them.
“The stones I decide to paint on are not arbitrary, but my significant opposites with whom I have established a connection, who inspire me to work with them.”
Nakata said: “Stones may fall outside our usual definition of living organisms, but when I think of the long time it takes for a stone to change from a huge boulder in the mountains to the size and shape it has, as rests in my palm, I feel the history of the earth that the stone has silently witnessed over the millennia, and I feel the story inside it.”
Nakata’s work has been incredibly popular on social media, with the artist gathering 21,000 Instagram followers, and 37,200 likes on her Facebook page.
She said: “To me, completing a piece of work is not about how much detail I draw, but whether I feel the life in the stone.
“We all stand on the same earth, and we come from the same earth.”
