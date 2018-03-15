We all love a cup of tea, but probably don’t give much thought to the tea bags themselves. Artist Ruby Silvious , however, has captured people’s imaginations with her remarkable art made from used tea bags.

This artist creates incredible paintings using old tea bags as her canvas

Silvious is a New York-based artist and graphic designer, whose current work involves painting intricate drawings using steeped tea bags as her canvas.

She said: “As a recycle artist, I paint on everyday objects – so why not on tea bags? The tea bag size is manageable, and stains left on used tea bags make for an interesting canvas.” The artist made a series out of these paintings, in which she created a tea bag painting every day.

Silvious said: “When I first began work on the series, I had absolutely no idea what I was getting myself into. Instead of coming up with a theme for the entire year, I found it easier to paint momentary impressions and give shape to them with a tea bag as my canvas. “I painted lots of flowers and then everyday objects that fired my imagination – a sweater I found on sale, take-out boxes from Chinese food, my husband (usually without him knowing).”

The artworks have proven popular on social media, with Twitter users fascinated by the miniature paintings. Hello, March pic.twitter.com/OOkwN5DQDt — Ruby Silvious (@RubySilvious) March 1, 2018 Beautiful work! 🌸 — Rebecca Wheeler (@Rebecca42041942) March 7, 2018 This is awesome, what a great idea! 🐡 Excited to see the rest of the series 😊 — Jenny Lloyd (@jennyariane) February 22, 2018 The artist has compiled her work with tea bags into a book entitled 363 Days of Tea, which documents a year of working on her tea bag painting project.

As well as this year-long series, Silvious also created tea bag-themed spin-offs, The 26 Days project, which she completed during a residency in Itoshima, Japan, and 26 Days of Tea, which she created in Hyeres, France. She said: “I used the same media in all three projects: a combination of painting, printmaking, and collage.”

Along with her tea bag paintings, Silvious also creates work on egg shells, pistachio shells and traditional paper.

She said: “I’ve come to love painting on everyday objects, so now I feel challenged to find new materials to make art from anything and everything everywhere I go.

“If you find that you’re in a creative rut, trying new media may be an effective way to get the creative wheels turning again and to expand your horizons.”

Press Association