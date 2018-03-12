This Arsenal video suggests it’s not just on the pitch that Mesut Ozil gets his assists…

Independent.ie

Mesut Ozil became the fastest man to achieve 50 Premier League assists in Arsenal’s 3-0 home win against Watford, and his generosity stretches beyond the pitch if this club video is to be believed.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/this-arsenal-video-suggests-its-not-just-on-the-pitch-that-mesut-ozil-gets-his-assists-36698369.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article36698366.ece/d1b72/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_65036c70-deb7-4b6d-a96c-2e01f80d1b87_1