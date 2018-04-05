This Arsenal video of Lacazette and Aubameyang v Stoke demonstrates that great minds think alike
Goal… and another!
While Arsenal’s season hasn’t gone the way fans would have wanted, the club has acquired two top-class strikers who, apparently, both had the same idea against Stoke last weekend.
Alexandre Lacazette joined the club in the summer before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang did the same in January, and now the two are copying one another from the penalty spot.
After Aubameyang had scored a penalty earlier in the 3-0 win against the Potters, he kindly gave Lacazette the next one, which he tucked away in alarmingly similar fashion.
Who says lightning doesn't strike twice? ⚡️@Aubameyang7 x @LacazetteAlex— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) April 5, 2018
👉😎👈 pic.twitter.com/57GkoYOsAS
Ball low to goalkeeper’s left, rolling up the back of the net, Jack Butland going the wrong way twice. The only difference is the celebrations, which for 1-0 and 3-0 respectively is understandable.
Ozil swooping in there for any potential rebounds ...— Grant Baines (@grant_baines) April 5, 2018
Fans will hope the two match each other goal for goal next season, too.
Press Association