This Arsenal video of Lacazette and Aubameyang v Stoke demonstrates that great minds think alike

Alexandre Lacazette joined the club in the summer before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang did the same in January, and now the two are copying one another from the penalty spot.

After Aubameyang had scored a penalty earlier in the 3-0 win against the Potters, he kindly gave Lacazette the next one, which he tucked away in alarmingly similar fashion.

Ball low to goalkeeper’s left, rolling up the back of the net, Jack Butland going the wrong way twice. The only difference is the celebrations, which for 1-0 and 3-0 respectively is understandable.