This Argentinian news programme didn’t go to plan thanks to Marcos Rojo’s goal

But presenters Daniela Ballester and Julian Guarino were left in no doubt as to what was going on in Russia when their live news broadcast was interrupted by loud cheers coming from elsewhere in the studio.

The segment on C5N, a 24-hour news channel, was supposed to be about the effect of the rising dollar on prices in shops.

Instead Ballester had to confirm, as if there was any doubt, that what viewers were hearing was the cheers of her colleagues as Argentina scored a late winner at the World Cup.