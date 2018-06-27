This Argentinian news programme didn’t go to plan thanks to Marcos Rojo’s goal
A segment about rising prices in the shops got somewhat derailed as Argentina advanced at the World Cup.
They may have been just about the only two people in the country not watching as Argentina took on Nigeria at the World Cup.
But presenters Daniela Ballester and Julian Guarino were left in no doubt as to what was going on in Russia when their live news broadcast was interrupted by loud cheers coming from elsewhere in the studio.
¿Qué pasó, @julianguarino @BallesterDani? #SomosArgentina #VamosArgentina 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/muM9r1wDVz— C5N (@C5N) June 26, 2018
The segment on C5N, a 24-hour news channel, was supposed to be about the effect of the rising dollar on prices in shops.
Instead Ballester had to confirm, as if there was any doubt, that what viewers were hearing was the cheers of her colleagues as Argentina scored a late winner at the World Cup.
Marcos Rojo’s 86th-minute strike ensure they won 2-1 and advanced to the last 16 ahead of Nigeria.
Press Association