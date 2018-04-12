This Andean bear won’t sleep until he gets his bed just right and we totally feel his vibe
There’s nothing worse than lying in bed and trying to get to sleep but knowing that something isn’t quite right.A ridge in the sheet or having the duvet all clumped up in one corner of the cover – something like that is more than enough to ensure you won’t be getting to sleep any time …
There’s nothing worse than lying in bed and trying to get to sleep but knowing that something isn’t quite right.
A ridge in the sheet or having the duvet all clumped up in one corner of the cover – something like that is more than enough to ensure you won’t be getting to sleep any time soon, so it’s important to have your bed set up just right.
And the same is true, it turns out, for Andean bears.
Chester the Andean bear is ready for his afternoon nap. He likes getting his bedding just right before getting some 💤’s! pic.twitter.com/C2E55Fmzkb— Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) April 11, 2018
Chester, who lives at Cincinnati Zoo, demonstrated his exacting standards in the bedding department to visitors yesterday.
And people found the video very relatable.
100% relatable 😘— Friday's Child (@Fridays_Child) April 12, 2018
A bear after my own heart.— Candace Novak Sabers (@CandaceNovak) April 11, 2018
Me too, Chester— alissa 👻 (@ajjaquin) April 11, 2018
Andean bears are also known as spectacled bears because of the distinctive markings the species typically has on its face.
They’re also, unusually among bears, almost entirely herbivorous.
Chester our Andean bear celebrated his 23rd Birthday today with a special cake made with love by one of his caregivers,...Posted by Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden on Thursday, December 7, 2017
Press Association