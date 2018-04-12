This Andean bear won’t sleep until he gets his bed just right and we totally feel his vibe

Independent.ie

There’s nothing worse than lying in bed and trying to get to sleep but knowing that something isn’t quite right.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/this-andean-bear-wont-sleep-until-he-gets-his-bed-just-right-and-we-totally-feel-his-vibe-36799889.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article36799883.ece/09097/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_8eea8765-112f-4f61-a8f8-69b249ebeee2_1