This advert for a jailhouse ‘hotel’ is designed to deter criminals

In a video posted to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Facebook account, Sheriff Rick Staly talks through a new sign installed at the county jail’s entrance.

There is new signage at the Green Roof Inn! Check out this short video to learn why you do NOT want to visit the County Jail.

“It is a warning to potential offenders that the jail is not a 5-star hotel. When you are arrested, we provide the minimum accommodations as required by law.

“Hopefully when people see the signs and the list of accommodations offered they will think twice about committing a crime in Flagler County.”

The new addition isn’t the only sign to be added to the premises. There is also one on the way out, thanking former inmates for visiting and encouraging them not to return.