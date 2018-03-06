This adorable video of a piglet chasing a tractor will make your day

The video, showing the piglet running at top speed, was taken at Longbush Free Range Pork farm in the Wairarapa in New Zealand.

Some dogs like to chase vehicles...



Some piglets like to chase tractors. pic.twitter.com/YaC4JIhR7W — Longbush Free Range Pork (@longbushpork) March 3, 2018

Jeremy, who works at the farm, said: “She does not have a name (yet), but has caught my eye a few times for doing what you saw in the video. Pigs are individuals, like us, and they all have their own peculiarities. This one just happens to enjoy running alongside the tractor.

“As for that particular occasion, I had just finished feeding her mum, along with all the others, then hopped back in the tractor and headed off.