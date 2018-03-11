This adorable two-year-old has some serious basketball skills

Kayla Stewart posted a video of her two-and-a-half-year-old cousin scoring three baskets in a row on a child-size net.

Stewart commented on the video, saying that the young boy was incredible at basketball and “totally a prodigy in sports”.

The sports-loving toddler is named Andrew Arthur Aguilar, and as well as not missing a single shot on the basketball court, his mother says he is also brilliant at swimming.