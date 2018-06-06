This adorable newborn gorilla is wowing visitors at an American zoo

Visitors to a zoo in America are being treated to a particularly heartwarming sight – a newborn baby gorilla.

The western lowland gorilla was born on Friday at Chicago’s Brookfield Zoo, the Chicago Zoological Society announced, and is already on display to visitors.

(Chicago Zoological Society) The newborn, who has not yet been named, was born to mother Koola, 23, and father JoJo, 38, and is the latest member of four generations of the same family living at the park including Koola’s mother and grandson. The birth is a success story for the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ (AZA) Western Lowland Gorilla Species Survival Plan, which paired the two parents together, with JoJo being brought in from Lincoln Park Zoo in 2012.

Posted by Brookfield Zoo on Monday, June 4, 2018 “The society is beyond thrilled to welcome the newborn into the Brookfield Zoo family,” said Amy Roberts, senior curator of mammals. “JoJo’s role in the birth highlights the collaboration of organisations within the zoo community and the shared dedication to care for and emphasise the importance of this critically endangered species.”

(Chicago Zoological Society) Mother and baby can be seen at the zoo’s Tropic Word: Africa habitat, but visitors shouldn’t expect too much from the youngster just yet. Weighing generally no more than 5lb at birth, it’s not until three months when they start to ride on their mother’s back, and about another month before they start to explore on their own.

(Chicago Zoological Society) Western lowland gorillas are critically endangered with around 200,000 thought to remain in their native habitats in western Africa.

Press Association