This adorable leveret was saved from the snow at Dublin Airport and she’s too much

Independent.ie

A leveret, or baby hare, has been saved from the snow at Dublin airport – and she is extra strength adorable.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/this-adorable-leveret-was-saved-from-the-snow-at-dublin-airport-and-shes-too-much-36668114.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article36668108.ece/dce97/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_1d161ec2-a8ca-4f17-8684-7c03dd10f1c9_1