This adorable chilled-out baby is the epitome of relaxed
Baby Kahri watching a film will give you serious relaxation envy.
A baby has had her first taste of viral fame, as a photo of her looking extremely chilled out circulated around Twitter.
Twitter user @Kahlaaaaa2 shared an adorable photo of her daughter Kahri watching a film, and it’s the epitome of relaxation.
The baby is sitting inside a neck pillow, whilst wearing her own smaller neck pillow, and it will make you feel very jealous.
my baby chills fr 😭 the cutest😍 pic.twitter.com/h5WI3cYtRk— kay. (@Kahlaaaaa2) June 2, 2018
The cute photo was taken when three-month-old Kahri was watching Trolls.
The Tweet now has over 25,000 retweets, mostly to point out just how cute the little girl is.
This is the level of chill I aspire to achive one day. https://t.co/xTOSetAK3y— Lukman H. Fu'at (@LukmanHFuat) June 6, 2018
This level of cuteness shouldn’t be allowed! OMGG SHES ADORABLE ❤️🙈 God bless ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ENZaZZIyBz— Noor ♛ (@turnthijabi) June 6, 2018
Kahri’s mother said: “She was watching Trolls. I think it got popular because she was so chill, it’s an adorable moment.”
Press Association