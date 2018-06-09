News And Finally

Saturday 9 June 2018

This adorable chilled-out baby is the epitome of relaxed

Baby Kahri watching a film will give you serious relaxation envy.

Aaaaah (kay/@Kahlaaaaa2)

By Edd Dracott and Emily Chudy, Press Association

A baby has had her first taste of viral fame, as a photo of her looking extremely chilled out circulated around Twitter.

Twitter user @Kahlaaaaa2 shared an adorable photo of her daughter Kahri watching a film, and it’s the epitome of relaxation.

The baby is sitting inside a neck pillow, whilst wearing her own smaller neck pillow, and it will make you feel very jealous.

The cute photo was taken when three-month-old Kahri was watching Trolls.

The Tweet now has over 25,000 retweets, mostly to point out just how cute the little girl is.

Kahri’s mother said: “She was watching Trolls. I think it got popular because she was so chill, it’s an adorable moment.”

