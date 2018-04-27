This aardvark celebrating its birthday with cake is surprisingly adorable

The aardvark is seen chowing down on an insect-filled cake, topped with bananas and avocados. She shared the cake with her baby Winsol.

The video now has 66,000 views, and it’s guaranteed to make you smile.

Happy 14th Birthday Ali! Her care team gave her a special cake made of her normal insectivore diet topped with bananas... Posted by Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden on Thursday, April 26, 2018

