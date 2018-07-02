This 18-year-old’s golfing trick shots are a creative marvel to behold

Garrett Clark is living the life most 18-year-olds only dream of.

Garrett, from Kansas in the US, makes golf trick shot videos that have gone viral, and when you see them it’s not hard to see why.

“I got into trick shots in my living room about a year and a half ago,” he told the Press Association. “I was just juggling and it was the same day I downloaded Instagram so I decided it was fit to happen.”

Having previously made money from mowing lawns and selling firewood, the teenager now hopes to earn a living from his social media accounts before one day playing on the PGA tour.

Accompanied by fellow golf fanatic Zac Radford in some of his videos, Garrett’s remarkable skill hasn’t come without hard work.

“I practise trick shots sometimes upwards of six hours a day,” he said. “I put my heart and soul into it.”

Along with arduous practice, Garrett also knows creativity is key in the world of trick shots.

“Coming up with new ideas is very tricky sometimes,” he said. “Sometimes it’s calculations that lead to cool trick shots and sometimes they just come to me.”

Garrett said the shot he is most proud of is one he has not yet posted to his pages on social media.

It involves a whopping 17 banks – which he creates using paving slabs for the golf ball to bounce between.

For reference, the video below has 15 banks.

Remarkable.

Press Association