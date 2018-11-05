Fernando Ovelar could be a name football fans become very familiar with over the next couple of decades.

This 14-year-old scored his first senior goal in the biggest game in Paraguay

Ovelar is only 14, but on Sunday, during his second appearance for Cerro Porteno, he scored his first senior goal in Paraguay’s Superclasico, bagging the opener in a 2-2 draw against rivals Olimpia.

According to his club, Ovelar was 14 years, nine months and 27 days old when he netted with a neat chip over the on-rushing Olimpia keeper to become the youngest player to score in Paraguay’s top flight.

Cerro could not hold on to the three points though as Nestor Camacho, who at 31 is more than double Ovelar’s age, equalised before a frenetic stoppage-time period saw both teams score and have a player sent off.

Ovelar was born in January 2004, in the middle of Arsenal’s “Invincibles” season and more than a year after James Milner, now 32, made his debut for Leeds.

He was some way off being South America’s youngest ever footballer – Bolivia’s Mauricio Baldivieso was just 12 when he made his debut for Aurora in 2009.

