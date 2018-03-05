This 10-week-old puppy gave her biscuit to her new BFF and nobody can deal with the cuteness

Independent.ie

This 10-week-old puppy is melting hearts online after she was videoed giving her biscuit to another dog.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/this-10weekold-puppy-gave-her-biscuit-to-her-new-bff-and-nobody-can-deal-with-the-cuteness-36671504.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article36671501.ece/fc41e/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_6f454332-8d9c-41c9-a0b9-80c6c6949118_1