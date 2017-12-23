Things got seriously awkward for this ambassador when his ‘fake news’ claim was debunked by his own words

Independent.ie

The new US ambassador to The Netherlands was left red-faced after claiming he never made comments about no-go zones in the country, only to have the tape of him saying exactly that played back to him on air.

