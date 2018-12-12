Two Conservative MPs were caught in a painfully awkward exchange on BBC News after being told by presenter Victoria Derbyshire: “I gather you two don’t necessarily want to talk to each other.”

Things got awkward when two opposing Tory MPs met on air to discuss Theresa May

Andrew Bridgen was explaining why he will vote against Theresa May in the no-confidence vote of Tory MPs when James Cleverly, a supporter of the Prime Minister, appeared on screen to speak next.

After Derbyshire addressed the pair’s awkward relationship, a long pause took hold before Mr Bridgen said: “I’ll go, that’s fine. Thank you.”

.@vicderbyshire: "I gather you don't necessary want to talk to each other"



Andrew Bridgen MP: "...I'll go"



Tory backbencher who supports no confidence vote walks off TV set as colleague, James Cleverly, puts case for supporting Theresa May



Updates: https://t.co/aiJQkfNxO5 pic.twitter.com/uY03QPVHUR — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) December 12, 2018

Mr Cleverly, who defended the Government’s Brexit deal in a Channel 4 debate on Sunday, was then asked what he made of “colleagues like Andrew Bridgen” who opposed it.

“I’ve known Andrew for many years, I like him a lot,” he said.

But he added that Mr Bridgen should not have submitted a letter of no confidence in the Prime Minister, saying it was a “big distraction” that he feared “might undermine the Brexit process completely”.

