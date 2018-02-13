Thieving seagull caught on video stealing crisps from Greggs

A cheeky seagull has captured the hearts of bakery staff after making a habit of wandering into a Greggs bakery and stealing packets of salt and vinegar crisps.

The bird was caught on camera twice in a month by Caitlin Hamilton who saw it sneaking in and pinching the crisps while she was in the store in Ayr in Scotland.

HES DONE IT AGAIN🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/UxwsBaRpK1 — CH (@_CaitlinH_) February 10, 2018 According to Ms Hamilton, 22, the latest instance, captured over the weekend, was at least the third time the bird has been caught stealing. She tweeted: “He does is aw the time his wee pal was standing ootside waiting on him, they looked chuffed tae bits.

“This is his third time doing it … you’d think they’d put the crisps up higher.” A similar video posted by Ms Hamilton last month has been viewed 265,000 times.

Ayrs got the hardest seagulls pic.twitter.com/2N0RMBSkCx — CH (@_CaitlinH_) January 10, 2018 It shows the bird picking up the bag of crisps and making an escape on to the High Street. A Greggs staff member said: “It’s only one seagull and it got us on our heartstrings … We do try to keep them out but it’s not a problem really.”

Press Association