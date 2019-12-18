Thief stuffs 30 bags of frozen shrimp down his trousers
Officers said the 15-minute haul was worth more than 500 US dollars.
A thief stuffed a total of 30 bags of frozen shrimp down his trousers in the course of 15 minutes, police in the United States said.
The man took the shrimp from a grocery store in Riverside, Southern California, during three visits on December 14.
Officers said the man went each time to the frozen food section and hid the frozen seafood, which had a retail value of more than 500 dollars (£382).
Posting CCTV footage of the man to its Facebook page, Riverdale Police Department identified the suspect as a white man of around 50 to 60 years of age, wearing blue jeans, a navy blue jumper and a tan jacket.
