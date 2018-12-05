‘They live among us’ meme taking over Twitter is creatively dragging everyone
Everyone holds at least one incredibly divisive opinion that stands them out from the crowd … and now there’s a meme to express that feeling.
The latest emoji-based meme tells Twitter users, “they live among us”, about their most detested group of people.
The meme was started by a Twitter user named Rudy Mustang, who claimed that “weed smokers” are no different from anyone else, except for the fact that they’re “going to hell”.
find the weed smoker:— rudy mustang (@rudy_mustang) December 2, 2018
👩🏻👩🏼👩🏽👩🏾👩🏿👩🏻👩🏼👩🏽👩🏾👩🏿
👨🏻👨🏼👨🏽👨🏾👨🏿👨🏻👨🏼👨🏽👨🏾👨🏿
👧🏻👧🏼👧🏽👧🏾👧🏿👧🏻👧🏼👧🏽👧🏾👧🏿
👦🏻👦🏼👦🏽👦🏾👦🏿👦🏻👦🏼👦🏽👦🏾👦🏿
can’t find them?
that’s because they live among us, looking like normal people. the only real difference is they’re going to hell
People then jumped on this joke to drag their least favourite members of society, including procrastinators and Ed Sheeran-lovers.
Here are 10 of the best versions of the meme, which might make you a little more suspicious of the “normal” looking people in your life.
1. This shade thrown on android users.
find the android user:— ariana ✨ (@spinnerellas) December 5, 2018
👩🏻👩🏼👩🏽👩🏾👩🏿👩🏻👩🏼👩🏽👩🏾👩🏿
👨🏻👨🏼👨🏽👨🏾👨🏿👨🏻👨🏼👨🏽👨🏾👨🏿
👧🏻👧🏼👧🏽👧🏾👧🏿👧🏻👧🏼👧🏽👧🏾👧🏿
👦🏻👦🏼👦🏽👦🏾👦🏿👦🏻👦🏼👦🏽👦🏾👦🏿
can’t find them?
that’s because they live among us, looking like normal people. the only real difference is that 𝓽𝓱𝓮𝔂 𝓬𝓪𝓷𝓽 𝓻𝓮𝓪𝓭 𝓽𝓱𝓲𝓼.
2. Somebody really can’t stand Ed Sheeran …
find the people who streamed 'shape of you' by ed sheeran on repeat— IN(DIE) (@INDIEWASHERE) December 4, 2018
👱♀️👱🏾♀️👱🏼♀️👱♀️👵🏻👵🏻👱🏽♂️👱🏿♂️👱♂️👩🏼👩🏾👩🏿👩🏻👩🏻👩🏽👩🏾👩🏾👩🏻👩🏼👩🏿👱🏽♂️👱🏽♂️👱🏼♀️👱♂️👱♂️👱♂️👱🏽♂️👩🏿👱🏼♀️👱🏼♀️👱🏼♀️👩🏽👩🏽👩🏻👩🏻👱🏽♂️
Can't find them?
That's because they live among us, looking like normal people. The only real difference is they're going to hell.
3. Bad news for orange juice drinkers.
find the people who drink orange juice over apple juice:— hoodie bart (@evilbart24) December 4, 2018
👩🏻👩🏼👩🏽👩🏾👩🏿👩🏻👩🏼👩🏽👩🏾👩🏿
👨🏻👨🏼👨🏽👨🏾👨🏿👨🏻👨🏼👨🏽👨🏾👨🏿
👦🏽👦🏾👦🏿👦🏻👦🏼👦🏽👦🏾👦🏿
can’t find them?
that’s because they live among us, looking like normal people. the only real difference is they’re going to hell
4. This person reignited the “pineapple on pizza” debate.
Find the people that don’t eat pineapple on pizza:— lesleigh loves jin ♡ (@jihopeluvbot) December 5, 2018
👩🏻👩🏼👩🏽👩🏾👩🏿👩🏻👩🏼👩🏽👩🏾👩🏿
👨🏻👨🏼👨🏽👨🏾👨🏿👨🏻👨🏼👨🏽👨🏾👨🏿
👧🏻👧🏼👧🏽👧🏾👧🏿👧🏻👧🏼👧🏽👧🏾👧🏿
👦🏻👦🏼👦🏽👦🏾👦🏿👦🏻👦🏼👦🏽👦🏾👦🏿
Can’t find them?
That’s because they live among us, looking like normal people. The only real difference is they’re going to hell.
5. Shrek fans will love this version.
find the people who like Smash Mouth— James (@PHLWeatherMan) December 5, 2018
👩🏻👩🏼👩🏽👩🏾👩🏿👩🏻👩🏼👩🏽👩🏾👩🏿
👨🏻👨🏼👨🏽👨🏾👨🏿👨🏻👨🏼👨🏽👨🏾👨🏿
👧🏻👧🏼👧🏽👧🏾👧🏿👧🏻👧🏼👧🏽👧🏾👧🏿
👦🏻👦🏼👦🏽👦🏾👦🏿👦🏻👦🏼👦🏽👦🏾👦🏿
Can’t find them?
that’s because they live amongst us. Only real difference is, they are not the sharpest tools in the shed.
6. This dramatic space-themed twist.
find the people who love interstellar— Haaris (@HK_Sweeney) December 5, 2018
👩🏻👩🏼👩🏽👩🏾👩🏿👩🏻👩🏼👩🏽👩🏾👩🏿
👨🏻👨🏼👨🏽👨🏾👨🏿👨🏻👨🏼👨🏽👨🏾👨🏿
👧🏻👧🏼👧🏽👧🏾👧🏿👧🏻👧🏼👧🏽👧🏾👧🏿
👦🏻👦🏼👦🏽👦🏾👦🏿👦🏻👦🏼👦🏽👦🏾👦🏿
can’t find them?
that’s because they don't live among us. They have already ascended to heaven with Christopher Nolan
7. This version of the meme took a wholesome turn.
find the people who might be depressed or stressed:— ℂ𝕒𝕣𝕒𝕞𝕖𝕝 (@ubaidzXO) December 4, 2018
👩🏻👩🏼👩🏽👩🏾👩🏿👩🏻👩🏼👩🏽👩🏾👩🏿
👨🏻👨🏼👨🏽👨🏾👨🏿👨🏻👨🏼👨🏽👨🏾👨🏿
👦🏽👦🏾👦🏿👦🏻👦🏼👦🏽👦🏾👦🏿
can’t find them?
that’s because they live among us, looking like normal people. So check up on people often.
8. Somebody called for people using the meme to get back to work.
find the people who are going to fail their finals..— Father Jerry🥀 (@JerryWChandler) December 4, 2018
👩🏻👩🏼👩🏽👩🏾👩🏿👩🏻👩🏼👩🏽👩🏾👩🏿
👨🏻👨🏼👨🏽👨🏾👨🏿👨🏻👨🏼👨🏽👨🏾👨🏿
👧🏻👧🏼👧🏽👧🏾👧🏿👧🏻👧🏼👧🏽👧🏾👧🏿
👦🏻👦🏼👦🏽👦🏾👦🏿👦🏻👦🏼👦🏽👦🏾👦🏿
Can’t find them?
that’s because their procrastinating asses are on twitter
9. This version calls out the worst sweet in the Celebrations box.
find the bounty eater:— harry (@harrymcbeth_) December 3, 2018
👩🏻👩🏼👩🏽👩🏾👩🏿👩🏻👩🏼👩🏽👩🏾👩🏿
👨🏻👨🏼👨🏽👨🏾👨🏿👨🏻👨🏼👨🏽👨🏾👨🏿
👧🏻👧🏼👧🏽👧🏾👧🏿👧🏻👧🏼👧🏽👧🏾👧🏿
👦🏻👦🏼👦🏽👦🏾👦🏿👦🏻👦🏼👦🏽👦🏾👦🏿
can’t find them?
that’s because they live among us, looking like normal people. the only real difference is they’re going to hell
10. Lastly, this sassy addition to the meme.
Find the drum:— Lone Star Percussion (@LoneStarPerc) December 4, 2018
👩🏻👩🏼👩🏽👩🏾👩🏿👩🏻👩🏼👩🏽👩🏾👩🏿
👨🏻👨🏼👨🏽👨🏾👨🏿👨🏻👨🏼👨🏽👨🏾👨🏿
👧🏻👧🏼👧🏽👧🏾👧🏿👧🏻👧🏼👧🏽👧🏾👧🏿
👦🏻👦🏼👦🏽👦🏾👦🏿👦🏻👦🏼🥁👦🏾👦🏿
Can’t find it? That’s because you need to get your eyes checked, it's literally right there. Bottom row, third column from the right. It's not "where's waldo" this is easy
