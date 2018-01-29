These WWE fans went all the way to the Royal Rumble after a Christmas act of generosity
A champion day out for a champion friendship.
Two school friends who love wrestling had their dreams realised after a viral video led to them meeting their WWE idols.
The journey started when Charles Thompson Jr surprised his good school friend Shanquis with a championship belt before Christmas, the perfect gift for a wrestling super fan.
Everybody know I love Shanquis and that he loves the WWE, so it was only right I got him a belt for Christmas 🎄😊 pic.twitter.com/jPLlCWOWuZ— Charles Thompson Jr (@cttjr3) December 22, 2017
The video gained the attention of thousands, with Charles’ act of Christmas generosity inspiring people everywhere.
That's lovely. Really wonderful friendship.— Revel in Reading (@revelinreading) January 25, 2018
Man this got me all teary😢 touching stuff God bless you👐— MthethoArnoldNtombel (@ArnoldNtombela) January 25, 2018
In fact, word of the video spread as far as the WWE, who decided to treat the pair to a royal day out at the Royal Rumble, one of the the wrestling calendar’s showpiece events.
It turned out to be a truly special occasion for Shanquis and Charles, who met some of the biggest names in the game.
EXCLUSIVE: @cttjr3 brought Shanquis to meet @TripleH @StephMcMahon and MANY more @WWE Superstars backstage at @WWE #RoyalRumble! pic.twitter.com/tpv9ctZw47— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2018
Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and Randy Orton all made an appearance, congratulating Charles on his generosity and bestowing them both with belts and awards.
Before the #RoyalRumble, @TripleH and @StephMcMahon presented Shanquis and Charles #WWEHero Awards and @RandyOrton presented them with @WWE Championships! pic.twitter.com/AiaW7Sou8T— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) January 28, 2018
A champion day out for a champion friendship.
Press Association