These WWE fans went all the way to the Royal Rumble after a Christmas act of generosity

A champion day out for a champion friendship.

Charles and Shanquis pose with Randy Orton
Two school friends who love wrestling had their dreams realised after a viral video led to them meeting their WWE idols.

The journey started when Charles Thompson Jr surprised his good school friend Shanquis with a championship belt before Christmas, the perfect gift for a wrestling super fan.

The video gained the attention of thousands, with Charles’ act of Christmas generosity inspiring people everywhere.

In fact, word of the video spread as far as the WWE, who decided to treat the pair to a royal day out at the Royal Rumble, one of the the wrestling calendar’s showpiece events.

It turned out to be a truly special occasion for Shanquis and Charles, who met some of the biggest names in the game.

Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and Randy Orton all made an appearance, congratulating Charles on his generosity and bestowing them both with belts and awards.

