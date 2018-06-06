Only one team can win this year’s World Cup, so it’s likely you’ll need a beer mat to slam your drink on to in disgrace when your side inevitably crashes out to someone better.

These World Cup beer mats are funny, functional and for charity too

And if you’re watching in a London pub, there’s a chance that beer mat might be one of these artful efforts from Weird World Cup.

(Mason London) (Biff Studio) (Raj Dhunna and Radim Malinic) (Yarza Twins) (Ben Tallon) The project was created by Gordon Reid, who runs design agency Middle Boop, and creative Callum Stephenson, who came up with the idea while they were out watching the Champions League quarter-finals. The designs from a number of leading illustrators and creatives celebrate moments from the World Cup, and the beer mats will be distributed around London and sold online to raise money for Football Beyond Borders, an education charity which uses football as an engagement tool to help young people.

Specifically, the money will go towards FBB’s fundraising for a new multi-purpose space in Brixton, which will be used as a main office, a learning hub and a safe haven for disadvantaged young people in London. (Weird World Cup and Football Beyond Borders) So from an artful imagining of David Beckham’s red card against Argentina, to Rivaldo’s antics at the 2002 World Cup…

(Dan Woodger) (Jack Renwick Studio) … your pub drink of choice has never had a more beautiful place to sit. To view more of these charitable beer mats and purchase a set of your own, click here.

Press Association