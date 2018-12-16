When you think of inner-city sport you probably imagine five-a-side cages or city runs, but how about two squirrels grappling for supremacy on a tree trunk?

These two squirrels battling to reach the top of the tree is an extreme sport

That’s what happened in Brooklyn, New York City when two of the furry rodents were filmed desperately clambering up a tree, falling off, grappling and then going again.

How is this not an Olympic event? pic.twitter.com/Rrcqx2wfWE — Sam Grittner (@SamGrittner) December 15, 2018

A compelling watch.

The video received thousands of interactions from fascinated viewers on social media, gripped as they were by nature’s contest.

I'm exhausted now. — Glenn Raucher🔎 (@glennrwordman) December 15, 2018

I want to know what is at the top of that tree that’s so amazing — jamie davidson (@jtothehd) December 15, 2018

If anyone ever finds out who won, there are thousands of people who are keen to know the result.

Press Association