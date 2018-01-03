News And Finally

Wednesday 3 January 2018

These two police forces bonded over the cold weather gripping the US

The North/South divide is alive and well on the other side of the pond too.

Severe weather (Greg Bacon/The Observer/AP)
By Nicola Irwin

Two US police forces have stepped up their game on social media – playfully replying to each other’s posts about the weather and how northern and southern states cope with the cold.

It comes as brutal winter weather which brought sub-zero temperatures to the north of the US is threatening to produce snow and ice across parts of the South which rarely see any snowfall.

Step up Oxford Police Department in the state of Mississippi.

On seeing the forecast, given in Fahrenheit as feeling like minus 2 (about minus 18C), it wrote: “Yeahhhhhh…. this isn’t going to work for us.”

Seeing the temperatures, police in Wyoming, Minnesota, waded into the debate, excited that it was going to be “as hot as Oxford, Mississippi” and therefore time to wear short sleeves.

Only for Oxford to praise its northern counterparts: “You northerners live this daily (more power to yall) but this is unbearable for us.”

Wyoming also mocked its own location – making fun of its own name which doubles up as a state.

The National Weather Service said a mix of snow and freezing rain is expected mainly along the Atlantic seaboard from Florida to North Carolina.

In Savannah, a coastal city which has not seen measurable snowfall since February 2010, up to 2in of snow and sleet was forecast.

Shelters were opened across the South as weather warnings were issued for the region, including much of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

The snow in Pennsylvania

Plunging temperatures in Texas brought rare snow flurries as far south as Austin, and accidents racked up on icy roads across the state.

Indianapolis tied a record low of minus 24C for January 2 originally set in 1887, leading Indianapolis schools to cancel classes.

The north-west Indiana city of Lafayette got down to minus 28C, shattering the previous record of minus 21C for the date, set in 1979, the National Weather Service said.

In other parts of the US, dangerously cold temperatures have been blamed for at least a dozen deaths as well as freezing a water tower in Iowa and halting ferry services in New York.

Press Association

