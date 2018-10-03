If you’re looking for Halloween costume inspiration for your children, look no further than this viral slinky sensation made for two.

These toddlers dressed as Slinky Dog from Toy Story are serious Halloween goals

Tucker Bohman, who runs the blog To Eternity And Beyond, posted a video of his one-year-old son Beckham (the head) and one-year-old niece Audrey (the tail) dressed as the slinky dog character from Toy Story, and it melted everyone’s hearts.

Posting the video of the epic costume to Instagram, Bohman said: “When we decided to go to Mickey’s Halloween Party at Disneyland as Toy Story characters I knew immediately that I wanted the babies to be Slinky Dog!”

Bohman, who runs the Instagram page Toy Story Dad as well as his family blog, said: “We actually started the Disney themed costumes two days after Beckham was born. I took a picture of him in a Woody bodysuit that his grandma gave him where he was surrounded by some of my Toy Story Characters.

“In early 2018 we took a trip to Disneyland and had him dressed as Woody and everyone at Disneyland was obsessed with him. We had crowds around us everywhere we went. People were asking to take his picture and talking about him throughout the park.

“My wife and I talked a lot during and after the trip and decided to go all in. We started posting on almost a daily basis.”

The family has dressed Beckham in several costumes since the Instagram page took off, including Pinocchio, Buzz Lightyear, and Donald Duck.

Bohman said: “As soon as we decided to do a Toy Story themed family costume for Mickey’s Halloween party at Disneyland I knew right away that I wanted Beckham and his cousin Audrey to be the slinky dog.

“It took several months of brainstorming and hard work by everyone in the family to bring my idea to life.”

The video of the creative joined-up costume now has over 200,000 views on Instagram, and comments from around the world.

Bohman said: “I am so beyond happy with the result and the positive response. Our goal is to make people all around the world smile.

“Our reach and impact keeps growing which means we get to brighten more and more people’s day.”

Press Association