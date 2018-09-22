These students recreated a famous Michelangelo painting by jumping in a pool

A photo recreating Michelangelo’s famous The Creation Of Adam in a swimming pool has gone viral on Reddit for its uncanny resemblance.

A photo recreating Michelangelo’s famous The Creation Of Adam in a swimming pool has gone viral on Reddit for its uncanny resemblance.

Three students in California, Olly Sholotan (left), James Olivas (right), and photographer Jack Morris, recreated the painting from the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel as a joke.

Posting the photo to Reddit, Olly said: “A friend and I tried to recreate The Creation Of Adam. I think it turned out pretty well.”

The amazing recreation now has more than 97,000 upvotes on Reddit.

Olly said: “James and I are aspiring actors in the same musical theatre class and have actually been best friends since freshman year when we did a show together.

“It took two takes. After we had the idea we just went for it, and then saw that I was at a weird angle and it basically looked like I was doing a really poor dive.

“Based off that we re-adjusted: James was basically perfect the first time so he just needed to do the same thing, I had to get a little more hang time and jump further forward while still staying more parallel to the water.”

The trio took the epic re-creation of Michelangelo’s painting whilst setting up a completely different photoshoot.

Olly said: “That morning we were actually just doing a whole other photoshoot, and the theme we were going for was clothes underwater and how the water affects the flow of material and all that.

“At some point during the shoot we were just sitting around and then on a whim James had the idea as a joke, but I got really excited because I thought it would look cool and funny so we went for it.”

Olly said: “Funny enough, we didn’t even really consult the picture when we were trying to recreate it… Essentially James just recollected from memory that it was two guys reaching towards each other and one was in the air.

“When we got out of the pool the second time to look at it, we definitely agreed that it was a dope picture, but we truly didn’t imagine it would become such a… thing.

“It sounds unrelated but I recently started learning music production and I’ve always heard that the best way to form your own sound is to try and imitate those that you think have a really good sound and then in failing you’ll find something special.

“I think in failing to fully recreate The Creation Of Adam we just kind of ended up creating something else really cool that people liked.”

Press Association