These stories about ridiculous impulse purchases will make you feel better about everything you’ve ever bought

Independent.ie

AskReddit – the place to find the answers to all your questions, or make yourself feel better about your silly decisions in life.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/these-stories-about-ridiculous-impulse-purchases-will-make-you-feel-better-about-everything-youve-ever-bought-36742142.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article36742125.ece/cf7a0/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_44c7ea51-ec59-4aaa-bd12-92fc1c0223ad_1