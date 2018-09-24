News And Finally

Monday 24 September 2018

These sausages sound like they’re screaming for their lives

By all accounts, they were delicious.

(LightWavePhoto/Getty)
(LightWavePhoto/Getty)

By Alistair Mason, Press Association

It’s tough being a sausage – one minute you’re chilling out in the fridge, the next you’re sizzling away in a red hot pan.

Perhaps that’s why these bangers sound like they’re screaming for their lives.

The video was posted onlin by Reddit user Imonlykidding.

They wrote: “My breakfast sausages begged for their lives this morning. Listen to their cries for mercy.”

If you’re wondering what the noise really is, it’s not the squeal of a poor defenceless sausage realising it’s about to meet its maker – it’s the sound of steam escaping from the skin like the whistling of a kettle.

Game Of Thrones Sausage GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

And did they taste as good as they sounded?

According to Imonlykidding, they were “phenomenal”.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News