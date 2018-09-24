These sausages sound like they’re screaming for their lives
By all accounts, they were delicious.
It’s tough being a sausage – one minute you’re chilling out in the fridge, the next you’re sizzling away in a red hot pan.
Perhaps that’s why these bangers sound like they’re screaming for their lives.
The video was posted onlin by Reddit user Imonlykidding.
They wrote: “My breakfast sausages begged for their lives this morning. Listen to their cries for mercy.”
If you’re wondering what the noise really is, it’s not the squeal of a poor defenceless sausage realising it’s about to meet its maker – it’s the sound of steam escaping from the skin like the whistling of a kettle.
And did they taste as good as they sounded?
According to Imonlykidding, they were “phenomenal”.
Press Association