These sausages sound like they’re screaming for their lives

It’s tough being a sausage – one minute you’re chilling out in the fridge, the next you’re sizzling away in a red hot pan.

Perhaps that’s why these bangers sound like they’re screaming for their lives.

The video was posted onlin by Reddit user Imonlykidding.

They wrote: “My breakfast sausages begged for their lives this morning. Listen to their cries for mercy.”

If you’re wondering what the noise really is, it’s not the squeal of a poor defenceless sausage realising it’s about to meet its maker – it’s the sound of steam escaping from the skin like the whistling of a kettle.

And did they taste as good as they sounded?

According to Imonlykidding, they were “phenomenal”.

Press Association