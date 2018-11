Two raccoons have been causing alarm in a town in West Virginia, where residents were worried the animals had rabies.

These raccoons were thought to have rabies. Turns out they were just drunk

Officers from Milton Police Department were called out twice in consecutive days to what people thought were cases of rabid raccoons – but the truth turned out to be far less scary.

In fact, the police determined the animals were drunk, which caused behaviour similar to the symptoms of rabies.

So, Ptl Scarberry made his first apprehension today, taking this masked bandit into custody with assistance of Sgt... Posted by Milton Police Department on Monday, November 12, 2018

In a post on Facebook, Milton police wrote: “We have had calls on suspected rabid raccoons twice over the last two days. Turns out they appear to be drunk on crab apples.”

They added: “Both coons were released near the woods unharmed. If you see a staggering and disoriented raccoon please do not approach it. It could be sick so call us and we’ll take care of it.”

This is by no means the first time fermented fruit has caused animals to get a little tipsy.

Just last month, for example, police in a town in Minnesota revealed they had received reports of drunken birds flying into windows and acting confused.

The behaviour was blamed on fermented berries.

Press Association