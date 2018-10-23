Halloween is best known for being a spooky time of year, but five lovely puppies in Texas are proving you don’t have to be scary to have a good time.

These puppies are dressing up for Halloween, but they’re not at all scary

The group are currently living at Blue Heron Farm, a small scale, humane goat dairy operated by Christian and Lisa Seger since 2006 – here they are in all their fearsome glory.

New things are a little scary. pic.twitter.com/lHj6Cc9opF — Blue Heron Farm (@BlueHeronFarmTX) October 21, 2018

The puppies’ mother, Harriet, was brought to the farm as a foster dog around three weeks before she gave birth, so they all need to be adopted into new homes.

But how to drum up publicity for the pooches around Halloween? Lisa had the answer: the least scary costumes of all time.

“I’m a huge Halloween fan and am known for dressing our goats up for photos every year,” Lisa told the Press Association.

“I was already thinking of that, when I decided I should also dress up the pups in an effort to help get them adopted.”

These puppies are bringing out my inner crafter. pic.twitter.com/zT7Yy1xg8f — Blue Heron Farm (@BlueHeronFarmTX) October 2, 2018

The project began, as most do, on a small scale, before things quickly spiralled out of control.

“At first it was only going to be one or two costumes,” said Lisa. “I thought I would take a couple of quick photos when we did our daily puppy weigh-in to monitor growth, and then save them for nearer to Halloween.

“But they were too cute and I couldn’t wait. And then I had to make another costume – the mermaid was second – and it just snowballed from there.

“Someone in my Facebook friends said I would have to do a costume a day. Initially I thought no way, but then I figured: why not?”

Baby carrots are the best carrots. pic.twitter.com/DRqnnpyF00 — Blue Heron Farm (@BlueHeronFarmTX) October 11, 2018

As you can see, these are not scary creatures. They’re not even a little spooky. But they are adorable.

In a nod to local heritage, I present the incomparable Hempstead Watermelon. pic.twitter.com/PLOiKXuRVd — Blue Heron Farm (@BlueHeronFarmTX) October 19, 2018

“I made three last night. I’ve got a couple more to make to hit 31,” said Lisa, who joked: “They are very poorly made, they only have to last 20 seconds while I zip off a dozen frames.

Is too cold.

22/31 🎃 pic.twitter.com/SnyOmd3otF — Blue Heron Farm (@BlueHeronFarmTX) October 22, 2018

“We are in such politically contentious times and there is so much crushingly bad news these days, I figured a little bit of good pushed out into the world would be a good thing,” said Lisa. “So here we are.”

Adoptions are handled by 4 Paws Farm, the rescue centre that Blue Heron Farm fosters for.

The rescue runs on donations, welcoming any size of contribution to help them rescue and foster more dogs. To find out more about the work they do, click here.

