The photos we share on social media are often a distorted representation of our lives, so when Twitter users started sharing the pictures behind the pictures, it was a refreshing change of pace.

These pictures suggest an effortlessly great photo is often exactly the opposite

Twitter user @GavinGarcia12 got the ball rolling with this wonderfully contrasting set of images.

The only way I could pull these photos off is with a great support system

It took a team of three and a trusting grip to get that magnificent shot.

And as for Gavin’s profile picture, it turns out a well-placed rock and a strong core were part of the equation.

How do you explain this

A sat on a rock and laid out as straight as possible

The tweets got others thinking about the ways they set up great photos. Can we get a round of applause for this faux-bed setting?

When you need to make it look like you're laying in a bed, but you can't ruin your backdrop by leaning against the wall.... you build a bed out of a desk chair 😂

A work of art in itself.

this is ART

And it’s not just humans who benefit from a little extra elbow grease behind the scenes. This doggo had to put in the hard yards for this exquisite photo.

The lesson? The curated selection of images you see on social media are often not as effortless as they look, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be appreciated.

