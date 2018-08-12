News And Finally

Monday 13 August 2018

These pictures suggest an effortlessly great photo is often exactly the opposite

They may look like selfies, but it takes a team to get these pictures taken.

How natural are the images we see on social media? (ArisSu/Getty Images)
By Max McLean, Press Association

The photos we share on social media are often a distorted representation of our lives, so when Twitter users started sharing the pictures behind the pictures, it was a refreshing change of pace.

Twitter user @GavinGarcia12 got the ball rolling with this wonderfully contrasting set of images.

It took a team of three and a trusting grip to get that magnificent shot.

And as for Gavin’s profile picture, it turns out a well-placed rock and a strong core were part of the equation.

The tweets got others thinking about the ways they set up great photos. Can we get a round of applause for this faux-bed setting?

A work of art in itself.

And it’s not just humans who benefit from a little extra elbow grease behind the scenes. This doggo had to put in the hard yards for this exquisite photo.

The lesson? The curated selection of images you see on social media are often not as effortless as they look, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be appreciated.

