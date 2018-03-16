News And Finally

Friday 16 March 2018

These pictures of Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron look like the perfect duet

Absolute gold.

The German and French leaders were seen warmly embracing (Francois Mori/AP)
By Press Association reporters

Angela Merkel made the first international visit of her new governmental term to France on Friday.

Photos of French President Emmanuel Macron welcoming Merkel to the Elysee Palace show the pair laughing and smiling together.

Have any two people ever looked more pleased to see each other? In fact, it brings to mind a certain song…

“Don’t go breaking my heart”

ipanews_917c3ab4-dd4e-4be6-aa5c-9fbaf654444c_embedded235553814
France Germany

“I couldn’t if I tried”

ipanews_917c3ab4-dd4e-4be6-aa5c-9fbaf654444c_embedded235553823
France Germany

“Honey if I get restless”

ipanews_917c3ab4-dd4e-4be6-aa5c-9fbaf654444c_embedded235553860
France Germany

“Baby you’re not that kind”

ipanews_917c3ab4-dd4e-4be6-aa5c-9fbaf654444c_embedded235554124
France Germany

This isn’t the first time the pair have reacted with joy at meeting up. Actually, these pictures from the G20 summit in July remind us of another famous duet…

Islands in the stream, that is what we are

ipanews_917c3ab4-dd4e-4be6-aa5c-9fbaf654444c_embedded453673
(Matt Cardy/PA)

No one in between, how can we be wrong

ipanews_917c3ab4-dd4e-4be6-aa5c-9fbaf654444c_embedded453680

Sail away with me, to another world

ipanews_917c3ab4-dd4e-4be6-aa5c-9fbaf654444c_embedded453687

And we rely on each other, ah ha

ipanews_917c3ab4-dd4e-4be6-aa5c-9fbaf654444c_embedded453705
(Matt Cardy/PA)

Press Association

