Sunday 25 March 2018

These pictures from the London Landmarks Half Marathon will make you want to go for a run

Runners and supporters were out in force to attend the first London Landmarks Half Marathon.

It was a grey race, but the runners brightened the day (Steven Paston/PA)
By Press Association Reporter

On Sunday over 10,000 people took part in the London Landmarks half marathon, which included sights like St Paul’s Cathedral, the Shard and the London Eye.

The half marathon was organised by baby charity Tommy’s and from the pictures, it looks like a lot of fun was had in aid of charities across the country.

Not content with just running past London’s famous landmarks, this lot dressed up as them.

Here they are in action.

This Pearly Queen put her best foot forward during the event.

This woman was absurdly happy to be running…

Runners wave to the crowd (John Walton/PA)

As was this unicorn rider… 

Overall, this race had some great effort on the fancy dress front.

(Steven Paston/PA)

The best thing about the race,though, was the camaraderie between the runners.

( John Walton/PA)
( John Walton/PA)
( John Walton/PA)

Well done to everyone who took part.

Press Association

