Tuesday 30 January 2018

These photos showing the rescue of a sheep from a pond will warm your heart

Teamwork was the key to this animal’s rescue.

(Kent Fire and Rescue - Water Rescue/PA)

By Taylor Heyman

A sheep has had a lucky escape after almost drowning in a pond.

On Monday, the Kent Fire and Rescue’s Water Rescue team and RSPCA were called to the aid of a sheep who was in difficulty.

After mounting a successful rescue, the team wrapped up their woolly friend in a blanket and provided it with oxygen from a special mask – taking some adorable photos in the process.

The team later shared photos of the rescue and the cold-looking sheep on Twitter, to which the RSPCA responded with a heartwarming message.

All’s well that ends well for this lovely animal.

