These perfect baby wallabies will provide your cute fix for the day

Three female red-necked wallaby joeys have arrived to be part of a new exhibit at the park, but are currently being hand-reared by staff until they’re ready to meet their public.

“These wallaby joeys are mostly nocturnal and spend much of their day in their pouches, where they are most comfortable,” said senior keeper Kimberly Millspaugh.

“They come out for their bottle-feedings and some occasional playtime. They are aware of each other and tend to be a little curious of one another. We see them poke their heads out at each other and touch noses from time to time.”