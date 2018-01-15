These panda twins playing in the snow are 100% winter relationship goals

Fu Feng and Fu Ban are panda twins at Vienna Zoo, and they recently experienced the cold, white stuff for the first time, having been born in 2016.

The pandas were joined by their mother, Yang Yang, as they tumbled around together in the snow.

What follows is adorableness of the highest standard.

A panda in the snow at Vienna Zoo

Pandas are thought to originate from the mountains and forests of south east China, meaning they’re well-adapted to the frosty nature of the snowfall.

Two pandas in the snow at Vienna Zoo

These two certainly didn’t seem to mind the chill, anyway.