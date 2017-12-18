These New Year’s Eve hacks will help you figure out the perfect time to play your favourite song
Enter the new year correctly.
There can be a lot of pressure at midnight on New Year’s Eve.
Whether you’re hoping to spend it with someone in particular, or just set the tone for the new year, the actual moment can sometimes be underwhelming.
But this year that can be different. This year, there are some great tips to make sure your playlist pops off when the clock strikes 12.
The trend was started on Reddit, and posted to Twitter by a Frank Ocean fan page that needed to share the perfect moment to play the song Nights.
If you start listening to “Nights” by Frank Ocean on December 31st at 11:56:30, the transition in the song will be perfectly synced with the switch from 2017 to 2018 at midnight. Which is a great way to end and start the year. 🤞🏾— Blonded. (@blondedocean) December 15, 2017
It was continued as people thought of other lyrics or points in songs that would be great to hear at the transitional moment.
if you play "bring me to life" by evanescence at exactly 11:59:08 on new years eve, the first "wake me up" will play at exactly midnight. start off your new year right— oob (@tmcripple) December 16, 2017
One of 2017’s most popular TV shows got the treatment.
start your 2018 the way all iconic things do: with the stranger things theme song.— anna // PINNED (@dearlyfinn) December 17, 2017
if you play the stranger things theme on december 31st at 11:58:53 PM the final notes will play right as the clock strikes 12 & you can live your 2018 like a stranger things episode.
your welcome.
As did one of football’s greatest songs.
If you play the full Champions League theme at exactly 11:58:55 on New Year's Eve, the first "The Chaaaaaaampions" will play at exactly midnight. Start off your new year right.— B/R Football (@brfootball) December 18, 2017
It’s fair to say it’s become a meme, and one of the year’s most useful at that.
if you play all star by smash mouth at exactly 11:59:22pm on december 31, the first "hey now" will play at exactly midnight— ri (@holographil) December 17, 2017
start off your new year right
If you play "Levels" by @Avicii at exactly 11:58:37 on New Year’s Eve, you’ll hear “oh, sometimes I get a good feeling” at exactly midnight. Start your new year right.— Dancing Astronaut (@dancingastro) December 17, 2017
If you play “Wrecking Ball” by Miley Cyrus at exactly 11:57:10 on December 31st, you’ll hear “I came in like a Wrecking Ball” as the clock strikes midnight. Enter 2018 the right way.— sasha (@SmilersReborn) December 17, 2017
if you play Mr. Brightside by The Killers at 11:59:47pm on December 31st you can start your new year by coming out of your cage— Dwayne (Dwan-yay) Johnson (@bIindmelcn) December 17, 2017
Some are simply inspired.
If you play "Hey Ya" by Outkast at 11:57:35 on New Year's Eve, your 2018 is gonna be alright alright alright alright alright alright alright— Gag (@JewfroWizard) December 18, 2017
If you play 'In The Air Tonight' by Phil Collins at exactly 11:56:20 on New Year's Eve, the drum solo will play at exactly midnight.— Riot Fest (@RiotFest) December 18, 2017
And even include the year’s other memes.
If you play "Man's not hot" by @MichaelDapaah at exactly 11:58:20 on New Year’s Eve, you’ll hear “The ting goes skrrrahh Pap, pap, ka-ka-ka Skidiki-pap-pap And a pu-pu-pudrrrr-boom” exactly when the fireworks go off. Start your new year right. @grande1899— Aadel boumaazi (@aadel_z) December 18, 2017
Now there’s absolutely no excuse for a slip-up at New Year. No pressure, and happy partying.
Press Association