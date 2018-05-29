These minuscule gliding mammals have just been born at an Australian zoo
They’re the world’s smallest gliding mammals, in fact.
Prepare for your daily dose of cute, courtesy of these absolutely tiny feathertail gliders.
There are 13 brand new members of the Taronga family here in Sydney…well almost brand new. These adorable Feather-tail...Posted by Taronga Zoo Sydney on Thursday, May 24, 2018
The miniature mammals, which were recently born at Taronga Zoo in Australia, will get bigger – but not much.
Feathertails don’t get any larger than 8cm long, about the size of a small mouse, and grow to a maximum weight of just 14g.
They’re the world’s smallest gliding mammals and can glide up to 20m at a time from tree to tree.
This latest litter of joeys was born back in March and only recently emerged from their mother’s pouch.
According to the zoo, by the time they emerge they are so big that the mother’s feet can no longer touch the ground.
Press Association