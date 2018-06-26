These mind-bending ping pong trick shots have to be seen to be believed
Some of these seem to defy the laws of physics.
You’ve seen trick shots in golf, basketball and snooker – but these little slices of table tennis magic are as good as any of them.
Alikhan Kazia, a 19-year-old psychology student from Kenya, makes the ball swerve, dip and spin round corners to pull off a succession of incredible ping pong shots on the PongMasters Instagram page.
| Immense Backspin Precision 🏓🏓|
Alikhan’s PongMasters partner, Taheer Alibhai, then puts the videos together and sends them out into the world.
Left handed target practice 🏓🏓
Occasionally, Alikhan says, they nail the shot in one attempt but “others probably close to a hundred”. He added: “We strive to do the impossible.”
As for their favourite trick shot, both Alikhan and Taheer picked out this one.
“I was ecstatic when I did that,” said Alikhan.
| 7 balls, 7 pins, NO CUTS, NO MISSES |
Keep an eye out for some cross-sport shots.
| Wall rebound Dunk |
Asked what’s next for PongMasters, Alikhan said: “My plan is to keep working hard creating content with my buddy. And have Taheer involved in the trick shots because he’s quite a good golfer. Having this combination can make our trick shots even more outrageous.”
Press Association