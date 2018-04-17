These manhole covers from Japan make Western ones look inexcusably boring

Pictures shared by Jonathan Hsy have been shared widely on Twitter , and show that manholes in Japanese cities have customised, unique designs.

Hiroshima manhole

Manhole covers from Uji

“I’ve visited Japan a few times and have been fascinated by these as works of art,” Hsy, an associate professor of English at George Washington University, Washington DC, told the Press Association.

A manhole cover from Ikaruga

“On an intellectual level I’m a professor of medieval literature with interests in material culture and comparative/global perspectives,” he said.