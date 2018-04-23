These incredibly cute spaniel puppies have started their police dog training

Three spaniel puppies from the same litter have started their initial dog training with Essex Police.

The five-month-old doggo brothers, Dakota, Denzel and Diego, are now on the path to becoming search dogs specialising in the recovery of drugs, cash and weapons.

But they have a long way to go before they are ready for work. They will have training sessions once a month in the run-up to their basic course training in the autumn.

“Coaching for our canines begins when they are just 12 weeks old and are placed with volunteer puppy walkers who look after the dogs for 12 months,” said an Essex Police spokesman. “Our puppy walkers introduce them to a variety of sights and sounds by visiting train stations, airports and town centres to get the dogs used to being in busy environments.

“Our spaniels love nothing more than to lap up the attention from the public, so if you see them out and about on your travels, come and give them a fuss.” The dog training unit can also be followed on Twitter while Essex Police Dog Section is here.

Press Association