Have you ever wondered whether an FBI agent is monitoring your actions through your webcam?

Have you ever wondered whether an FBI agent is monitoring your actions through your webcam?

These hilarious tweets about your personal FBI agent spying on you will make you cover your webcam

These people have.

Although it’s unlikely law enforcement are watching you watch YouTube tutorials or laughing at memes, people online have dreamt up a world where your assigned officer not only has you under surveillance, but also inadvertently becomes your friend. *kisses laptop webcam before bed*

goodnight mr fbi man — a w a b (@iAwab) January 19, 2018 You get the idea.

me: *covers the camera from my laptop's webcam with tape*

the government agent always watching me: *texting me* omg r u mad at me? — indie (@INDIEWASHERE) December 28, 2017 If there is someone from the government watching your every move, that means they would witness the good, the bad and the ugly. the FBI agent that monitors me through my laptop watching me try to take a cute selfie pic.twitter.com/DhmaMIfsco — fat bully (@ricardojkay) January 19, 2018 Some people thought there must be some benefits to spying on them, namely their music tastes.

the government agent that is assigned to me while im playing my playlist when im in the shower pic.twitter.com/wpeAcFEYVB — charese (@cartertoyou) January 12, 2018 *sings Hollaback Girl in the shower*

Government agent spying on me: pic.twitter.com/KniegzPGgk — Luke McCrea (@Lookleluke) January 13, 2018 But if someone’s watching everything you do, they must occasionally get frustrated with your life decisions. My assigned FBI agent who monitors my phone watching me text back in .2 seconds when they took 2 weeks pic.twitter.com/9UFNhygzoY — em 🌿 (@uhhmmily) January 20, 2018 the fbi agent assigned to me watching me have my third breakdown of the day pic.twitter.com/xao2SAZWET — 🔪 (@bleuvaIentine) February 6, 2018 Or just get bored.

My fbi man is probably so sick of watching me edit photos at this point — Brandon Woelfel (@Brandonwoelfel) February 13, 2018 Maybe a friendship would start to grow. when the FBI agent assigned to me is in a bad mood & i try to cheer him up thru my camera pic.twitter.com/3kRYeqQi9y — faithful dominican (@engxl) January 20, 2018 In the end, they just want the best for you.

me: *gets left on read by boy i like again*

government agent who's reading all my texts: wow when will she finally find love?? *sighs* — indie (@INDIEWASHERE) April 4, 2017 And it might grow into a true bond.

My boyfriend: *leaves the room*



The fbi agent in my webcam: No I totally see what you mean.



Me: right? He's weird today. How's your husband?



FBI agent: he wants us to open our marriage



Me: that's rough janet. — Josh Hall (@joshwillhall) January 28, 2018 You would start hanging out, doing the things that friends do.

My assigned FBI agent clicking yes when Netflix wants to know if I’m still watching, because they’re binge watching too. pic.twitter.com/ZRhSWERj5M — Bank Black With Your Vibranium (@Steph_I_Will) January 15, 2018 Some believe there may be a serious side to all these jokes. I love how "tehehe my FBI agent..." memes are our method of coping with the fact that we live in a surveillance state wherein privacy is equivalent to a unicorn. — ⵉⵎⴰⵏ (@tinifsan) February 9, 2018 Frankly, this is all getting a bit meta.

Your government agent watching you tweet about the government agent watching you while the government agent that’s assigned to that government agent watches him watching you while you tweet about the government agent watching you pic.twitter.com/sGTBFhxH2k — squid (@JoshJarabek) January 13, 2018

Press Association