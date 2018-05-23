These high school seniors have the best yearbook quotes
Some guaranteed laughs here.
With the end of the academic year approaching it’s time to look back fondly at the memories that have been made, as well as to have a good old chuckle at some of the best yearbook quotes.
A celebration of those who let their sense of humour do the talking, here are seven of the best lines from the class of 2018.
1. Inspiring quotes
Ima let y’all finish but...I had the BEST senior quote. pic.twitter.com/w7baGXgQsg— Adri ✨ (@Adrianasokay_) May 18, 2018
2. Life lessons
AYOOO I AINT THINK MY SCHOOL WOULD PUT MY QUOTE LMAOOO pic.twitter.com/g0xH5Q7CWo— B.🇭🇹🦋 (@bbernierxo) May 21, 2018
3. Wordplay
My son fought cancer in the 10th grade and survived! 🎗I just assumed his senior quote would be deep and thought provoking. WRONG 😂 #satchat #SaturdayMotivation #classof2018 #seniorquote #Sen18r #yearbook pic.twitter.com/wD8PWEPsAE— Mrsaanis (@mrsaanis) May 12, 2018
4. The good book
Finally everyone can see my senior quote! pic.twitter.com/k1LQAY0gCX— Jacob Jordan (@joebob_III) May 19, 2018
5. Chandler
the one (1) good thing about my school is the fact that we get senior quotes. pic.twitter.com/Pa6hS8fgxW— lexie (@lexiechufar) May 17, 2018
6. Destiny’s Child
I love my senior quote 🤭🤪 pic.twitter.com/4iFhHOm0JA— pepe 🤩 (@jxnioorr) May 22, 2018
7. The moon
@katya_zamo do u like my senior quote pic.twitter.com/15ZRqYdEpX— Maddie Brooke (@gallivance) May 21, 2018
Press Association