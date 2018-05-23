These high school seniors have the best yearbook quotes

Independent.ie

With the end of the academic year approaching it’s time to look back fondly at the memories that have been made, as well as to have a good old chuckle at some of the best yearbook quotes.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/these-high-school-seniors-have-the-best-yearbook-quotes-36938811.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article36938803.ece/ca04c/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_8db52aef-d959-4dd0-82e0-d34c3f05118d_1