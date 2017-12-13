These gingerbread house fails prove that biscuit-based architecture is harder than it looks

Independent.ie

Gingerbread houses are a staple of the festive season, with our Instagram feeds (and indeed our bellies) full of beautifully-decorated spiced houses this time of year.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/these-gingerbread-house-fails-prove-that-biscuitbased-architecture-is-harder-than-it-looks-36404885.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article36404871.ece/b5730/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_c020a2a4-fba6-4e96-9ec9-9ea839cffddd_1