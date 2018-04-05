News And Finally

Thursday 5 April 2018

These giddy goats had to be saved from a bridge after they got stuck

Silly little goats.

The goats stuck on the bridge with rescuers coming to save them (Pennsylvania Turnpike/Facebook)
By Edd Dracott, Press Association

It’s a classic tale of goats find bridge, goats climb bridge, goats get stuck.

That’s what happened when two goats had to be rescued from the beam of a bridge in Pennsylvania, US.

The goats up on the bridge

The goats became stranded 50ft over the Mahoning River in Lawrence County.

According to a Facebook post from rescuers at Pennsylvania Turnpike toll road, they had escaped from a local farm and took shelter from the rain on the 8-inch (20cm) ledge.

Goats being rescued

The little goats were saved by the toll road staff and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, which provided a crane to rescue them and return them safely home.

