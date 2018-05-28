With the World Cup just around the corner, one jeweller has got creative and produced earrings shaped like football formations.

These earrings are designed after football formations and they’re incredible

The unique creations, by Saskia Diez Atelier in Munich, are made with 18-karat gold and freshwater pearls which represent the 11 different players.

Eleven different styles of earring are available, “based on 11 different soccer formations”, a post on the designer’s Facebook page said. A description of the 3-4-3 formation earrings reads: “3-4-3, a preferred soccer formation of Barcelona and AC Milan in the 1990s, that evolved from the 4-3-3.

“It looks very offensive, with only three players left to defend in front of the goal. However, midfield and backline can work well together on defence, especially when the ball is near their goal.” SOCCER jewels, 3-4-3. 11 styles of earrings, based on 11 different soccer formations each of them defining the position... Posted by Saskia Diez Atelier on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 Explanations behind each formation can be found on the Saskia Diez Atelier Instagram page.

They are available at saskia-diez.com.

Press Association