These current England stars in retro World Cup kits will make you all nostalgic
Harry Kane just looks right in that Italia 90 shirt, doesn’t he?
England’s run to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup means you’ll have seen the players in their current kit more than enough, but what would they look like in the garb of yesteryear?
Thanks to graphic designer Jimmy O’Mara, you don’t have to imagine. The graphic designer produced four images depicting current stars in old England shirts for football kit vendor Classic Football Shirts, and the result is sensational.
Exhibit A: Harry Kane at Italia 90.
Harry Kane x Italia 90 pic.twitter.com/SrapB4d5gu— Jimmy (@EntireDesign_) July 4, 2018
Would the Spurs man’s presence have helped Gary Lineker and co reach the final that year?
Jimmy previously produced a similar project that placed current Premier League stars in the kits of the 1980s and 1990s, and this one has been just as well received.
Here’s John Stones in that wonderful Admiral shirt from Spain 1982.
John Stones x England 1982— Classic Football Shirts (@classicshirts) July 6, 2018
-@England #ComeOnEngland #ENG pic.twitter.com/nXHmgMKBmL
Jesse Lingard has been something of a revelation for England this summer, the Manchester United midfielder slotting a long-range effort into the top corner during England’s 6-1 win against Panama in Group G.
Jesse Lingard x England 2002.— Jimmy (@EntireDesign_) July 5, 2018
-@JesseLingard x @England pic.twitter.com/B5zyqZ8Nev
And while he hasn’t scored at the tournament yet, Raheem Sterling’s performances have driven England forward when they needed it.
Raheem Sterling x England 1998— Classic Football Shirts (@classicshirts) July 7, 2018
-@sterling7 x @England pic.twitter.com/2FybhtWlPQ
England play Croatia for a place in the final this week – will the current kit be looked back on as fondly as these? The players almost certainly will.
