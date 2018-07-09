England’s run to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup means you’ll have seen the players in their current kit more than enough, but what would they look like in the garb of yesteryear?

England’s run to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup means you’ll have seen the players in their current kit more than enough, but what would they look like in the garb of yesteryear?

These current England stars in retro World Cup kits will make you all nostalgic

Thanks to graphic designer Jimmy O’Mara, you don’t have to imagine. The graphic designer produced four images depicting current stars in old England shirts for football kit vendor Classic Football Shirts, and the result is sensational.

Exhibit A: Harry Kane at Italia 90.

Harry Kane x Italia 90 pic.twitter.com/SrapB4d5gu — Jimmy (@EntireDesign_) July 4, 2018

Would the Spurs man’s presence have helped Gary Lineker and co reach the final that year?

Jimmy previously produced a similar project that placed current Premier League stars in the kits of the 1980s and 1990s, and this one has been just as well received.

Here’s John Stones in that wonderful Admiral shirt from Spain 1982.

Jesse Lingard has been something of a revelation for England this summer, the Manchester United midfielder slotting a long-range effort into the top corner during England’s 6-1 win against Panama in Group G.

And while he hasn’t scored at the tournament yet, Raheem Sterling’s performances have driven England forward when they needed it.

England play Croatia for a place in the final this week – will the current kit be looked back on as fondly as these? The players almost certainly will.

